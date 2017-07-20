19 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: People Nicholas Biwott Wanted to Meet Before His Death

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Wycliff Kipsang

Former powerful Cabinet minister Nicholas Biwott wanted to discuss his vast business empire with the government before he died.

His long-time Personal Assistant William Chepkut on Wednesday said Total Man, as he was popularly known, wanted to meet National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and his Energy counterpart Charles Keter.

LAWYER

In the presence of his lawyer Stephen Kipkenda, Mr Chepkut said, Mr Biwott wanted to spell out some "undisclosed issues" on his mega investments in Kenya.

Mr Biwott is said to have a huge interest in Yaya Center, HZ Group of Companies, LZ Engineering, Lima Kenya (which he co-owns with Mr Moi), Premier Group of companies and Kobil Petroleum among others.

The former minister and his influential business partners have also invested heavily outside Kenya, with commercial interests in Israel and Australia.

MOI

According to Mr Chepkut, Mr Biwott was also planning for a meeting with former President Daniel arap Moi.

The former minister worked as Mr Moi's right-hand man and helped him to edge out Jomo Kenyatta power brokers, some of whom were seen as a threat to Moi's presidency.

Mr Chepkut told journalist at Mr Biwott's Toot home that the former Keiyo South MP mentored him politically and encouraged him to vie for Ainabkoi parliamentary seat.

"I've lost a close friend and a father," he said.

More follows.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.