Kenya: People Nicholas Biwott Wanted to Meet Before His Death

Former powerful Cabinet minister Nicholas Biwott wanted to discuss his vast business empire with the government before he died.

His long-time Personal Assistant William Chepkut on Wednesday said Total Man, as he was popularly known, wanted to meet National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and his Energy counterpart Charles Keter.

LAWYER

In the presence of his lawyer Stephen Kipkenda, Mr Chepkut said, Mr Biwott wanted to spell out some "undisclosed issues" on his mega investments in Kenya.

Mr Biwott is said to have a huge interest in Yaya Center, HZ Group of Companies, LZ Engineering, Lima Kenya (which he co-owns with Mr Moi), Premier Group of companies and Kobil Petroleum among others.

The former minister and his influential business partners have also invested heavily outside Kenya, with commercial interests in Israel and Australia.

MOI

According to Mr Chepkut, Mr Biwott was also planning for a meeting with former President Daniel arap Moi.

The former minister worked as Mr Moi's right-hand man and helped him to edge out Jomo Kenyatta power brokers, some of whom were seen as a threat to Moi's presidency.

Mr Chepkut told journalist at Mr Biwott's Toot home that the former Keiyo South MP mentored him politically and encouraged him to vie for Ainabkoi parliamentary seat.

"I've lost a close friend and a father," he said.

