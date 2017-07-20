19 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Manji Failed to Appear Before the Court Due to Illness

By Rosina John

Dar es Salaam — Quality Group Limited Mr Yusuphal Manji failed to appear before Kisutu Magistrate court due to illness, the prosecution side informed the court.

State attorney Mr Nasor Katuga told resident magistrate Huruma Shaidi that Mr Manji is admitted at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI).

In the case, Mr Manji is charged along with other three accused persons Mr Deogratius Kisinda, Abdallah Sangey and Thobias Frewe.

They are charged with seven counts, which include being found in possession of government stamps and bundles of fabrics used for manufacturing of the Tanzania Peoples Defence Force (TPDF).

The accused alleged on June 30, 2017 at Chang'ombe area were found with 43 bundles of fabric used for TPDF uniforms valued over Sh200 million.

The other three accused persons appeared before the court. The case adjourned to August 4 when it will come up for mention.

