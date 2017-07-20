Tanzania: PM Spits Fire, Cautions Unruly Politicians

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has issued a strong warning against individuals, including politicians bent on issuing utterances that are likely to bring about unrest in the country, including sparking diplomatic rows.

The Prime Minister issued the government position yesterday at Ikolo Village in Kyela District, Mbeya Region during the funeral of the late wife of Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, Linah.

PM Majaliwa was prompted to issue the stand after religious leaders who attended the funeral, including giving sermons expressed their concern at the growing trend whereby individuals, including politicians are indulging in issuing inflammatory statements.

"It is very sad to learn that some fellow Tanzanians are discarding our values that we have cherished for so many years. They are bent on issuing statements that are likely to cause unrest and spark diplomatic conflicts," he said.

He added: "We will deal with all individuals who incite unrest, including creating grounds for sparking conflicts in the country without fear or favour. We will not care how rich or influential the person is in this matter".

According to Premier Majaliwa, it was unfortunate to find some Tanzanians harbouring bad wishes, including seeing the nation descend into chaos, something that, he said, will never be allowed to occur under the current leadership.

Prime Minister Majaliwa (pictured) asked religious leaders to continue praying for peace. He went on to ask everyone to pray for Dr Mwakyembe so that God could give him and his entire family strength during this difficult time.

He said the government will accord Dr Mwakyembe the necessary support so that he could proceed with his nor mal life.

Earlier on, Bishop of Evangelical Brotherhood Tanzania, Rabson Mwakanani gave a sermon, expressing dismay at the growing tendency whereby some people in the country are now enjoying using abusive language against government leaders.

"President Magufuli was elected by Tanzanians. So, making insults against him is a direct insult on us Tanzanians," he said. He said it was indeed bad and distasteful to hear some people in the country insulting leaders, including President John Magufuli.

"This President is unique. He has performed wonders during this period he has so far served. Everyone must be proud of him," he said. Giving an example he said: "We have, for years, struggled to stop the use of Viroba among youth but President Magufuli has helped solve this problem once and for all. We should continue praying for him."

Bishop Mwakanani said it was possible for any person to present his opinion to the president or the government without using abusive language.

"The problem with some individuals is that they lack the art of public speaking, especially when they speak on media. You can present your opinion to leaders without insulting them," he said.

The religious leader asked Christians to repent in preparation for life after death, saying: "In ordinary life we have a tendency of writing a will as a way of avoiding conflicts to family members when we pass away, but we never prepare for our life after death. It is time to choose what type of life you should lead after death," Bishop Mwakanani said, directing his message only to those who believe in God.

He said the huge crowd that turned up at the funeral was a proof that the late Linah Mwakyembe lived well with her neighbours. Speaker of the National Assembly Job Ndugai, who led his fellow MPs to the funeral, said by nature he was a soft-spoken person but sometimes he was forced to act tough in the House due to bad behaviour of some lawmakers.

Sombre mood reigned at the village as mourners thronged the community to witness the final journey of the late Linah Mwakyembe. Mama Mwakyembe passed away at Aga Khan Hospital on Sunday morning where she was admitted for medical treatment.

The family's spokesperson, Mr Seleman Kivuyo, told mourners on Tuesday in Dar es Salaam that the late Linah Mwakyembe lost battle to breast cancer. Dar es Salaam residents, including Former President Benjamin Mkapa and other government officials paid their last respects on Tuesday at Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania (ELCT) Church at Kunduchi on Tuesday before her body was flown to Mbeya in the afternoon