Zimbabwe: VP Mphoko Hails Lab Technicians

Government is in full support of the State Certified Medical Laboratory Technicians (SCMLT) diploma course offered by the Zimbabwe College of Pathology, Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko has said. Speaking at the graduation ceremony of 100 SCMLT technicians from Chitungwiza Central Hospital yesterday, VP Mphoko said the diploma opened doors for for certificate holders to enhance their education.

"You are lucky that your career progression is well defined and I am informed that you and those who have long graduated were crying for upgrading through a diploma course," said VP Mphoko.

"I am pleased to inform you that the Zimbabwe College of Pathology with the support of the Ministry of Health and Child Care, as well as consultations with the Medical Laboratory and Clinical Sciences, recently introduced a Diploma in Medical Laboratory Sciences, a qualification which will give you entrance into a degree programme.

"I want, on behalf of Government to thank the Minister of Health as well as the Zimbabwe College of Pathology for taking this noble initiative of giving the graduating candidates an opportunity to be able to further their studies. Government fully supports the initiative and will render its support whenever needed."

VP Mphoko further urged the certificate holders to put their skills into practice by providing quality health services to Zimbabwe.

He said since their course involved making investigative diagnostics, they were best placed to help improve healthcare.

"I have no doubt that these cadres received comprehensive training in their different programmes which have prepared them to work in any setting, making proper investigative diagnostics, providing quality healthcare services and coping with the ever changing disease patterns and other life changes," he said.

Commenting on the hospital developments, VP Mphoko said Government took pride in Chitungwiza Hospital's innovativeness through its chief executive, Dr Obadiah Moyo.

"It is because of him that this hospital remained operational in 2008 when most hospitals closed their doors. He is a true visionary and innovative leader and Government commends his work highly," he said.

Earlier, Dr Moyo led VP Mphoko and his delegation, which included Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa and Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office Cde Thabitha Kanengoni-Malinga on a tour of the hospital's Sally Mugabe Renal and Kidney Transplantation Unit, pharmacy, male ward and laboratories.

Speaking at the same occasion, Dr Parirenyatwa implored the technicians to be ready to work wherever they are deployed.

"All of you here are going to be deployed at different places across the country.

"Be ready to work wherever you are deployed and not give excuses just as you swore when you were enrolled," said Dr Parirenyatwa.

Dr Moyo commended the Zimbabwe College of Pathology for improving the well-being of all laboratory practitioners.

Dr Moyo said the technicians should not tire in enhancing their education.

"We want to see you advancing to doctorate level studies and I am calling all scientists to think in terms of improving their educational status.

"The Zimbabwe College of Pathology is finalising the Doctor of Laboratory Medicine Degree."