HIGH Court Judge Upendo Msuya, who resigned from the post two months ago due to poor health, is dead. The Registrar of the High Court Ilvin Mgeta told the 'Daily News' that burial arrangements were being made by family members at her residence in Tegeta area on the outskirts of the city.

Judge Msuya has been out of public services for quite some time and had failed to perform her judicial functions due to health related issues. Presi dent John Magufuli accepted her resignation on May 16, this year.

She was appointed Judge of the High Court on May 29, 2008 alongside 10 others by the then President Jakaya Kikwete. A year before, Judge Msuya was serving the nation as Executive Secretary of the Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRAGG).

Retired President Jakaya Kikwete had appointed her to the post as from October 10, 2007, replacing Mr Gad Mjemmas, who in December 2006 was appointed Judge of the High Court of Tanzania.

Mrs Msuya was an experienced legal practitioner and administrator for several years and she has held different positions in various institutions within and outside the country. Between 1983 and 1991, she worked as Magistrate in the Kivukoni and Kisutu Resident Magistrates' Courts in Dar es Salaam.

From 1992 to 1996, Mrs Msuya was in-charge of Primary Courts Section at the High Court of Tanzania. She was admitted to the Bar as an Advocate of the High Court of Tanzania in 1996, and two years later she was employed by the government of Botswana on an expatriate contract as State Attorney.

Thereafter, Mrs Msuya saw herself climbing higher to become the Registrar of Companies, Patents, Trade Marks and Copyright Administrator of Botswana, a position she held up to 2004 when she decided to return home.

Ever since, she had been practicing as a private advocate in litigation and corporate matters and managed a law firm, Upendo & Victoria Advocates, based in Dar es Salaam.