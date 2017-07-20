Tanzania: Army Gear Case Stalls As Manji Falls Ill

YUSUF MANJI (41), a prominent businessman in the city charged with illegal possession of government stamps and bundles of fabric used for making military uniforms, among others, yesterday failed to show up at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court in Dar es Salaam on grounds that he was ill.

Senior State Attorney, Nasoro Katuga informed the court, before Kisutu Principal Resident Magistrate, Huruma Shaidi that Manji was receiving treatment at Keko Prison Dispensary.

The defence in the case involving Manji and three others appealed for speedy investigation by the prosecution. Manji's advocate, Mr Hudson Ndusyepo was reacting to the position given by the prosecution regarding the investigation stage into the case.

Manji is charged alongside three officials with Quality Group, Deogratius Kisinda (28), the Human Resources and Administrative Officer; Abdallah Sangey (46), Storekeeper and Thobias Fwele (43), Assistant Storekeeper.

The court was also told that investigations into the case is in the final stages but has not been completed. Magistrate Shaidi adjourned the case to August 4, this year, when it will come for another mention.

It is alleged that on June 30, this year, at Chang'ombe A area in Temeke District, jointly and together, all accused persons were found by a police officer in possession of 35 bundles of fabric used for uniforms of the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF), valued at 192.5m/-, which were unlawfully acquired.

Manji and his co accused were also charged with a similar count of being found with eight bundles of the same materials valued at 44m/-, allegedly committed on July 1, this year, at Chang'ombe A area in Temeke District in the city of Dar es Salaam.