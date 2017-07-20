Uganda: Kirinya-Jinja Replace Kalanzi With Ayieko

Kampala — With the domestic football transfer window having opened on July 1, there are plenty of transfers going on in the game.

Few will, however, be as baffling as the appointment of Charles Ayieko as the new Kirinya-Jinja head coach.

In a situation that could perhaps be as dramatic as their escape from relegation last season, Ayieko's appointment comes only a week after the Jinja-based side unveiled former Lweza tactician Hamza Kalanzi as their head coach.

"I don't know about the terms of the previous coach but I was asked to present my qualifications and CV which I did. We then agreed terms and I will be meeting the players tomorrow," Ayieko observed.

Kirinya, under the stewardship of Bogere Kikomeko survived relegation after collecting 24 points of the available 45 in the second round having gone the entire first round without a win.

While Kirinya-Jinja officials could not be reached for comment, it has been reported that the club head Dinah Nyago was in search for a Caf A licensed coach but had initially settled for Kalanzi who holds a Caf B license.