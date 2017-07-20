Uganda: Kiprotich, Kipsiro to Miss London

Kampala — Uganda will send its biggest contingent ever to the World Athletics Championships next month in London but the 20-man team will be without the most decorated runners Stephen Kiprotich and Moses Kipsiro.

This experienced pair of long-distance runners, who boast of six Championship medals, had qualified for the men's marathon event but have opted out of the biennial event due August 4-13, citing personal reasons.

"My mind and body are not ready for London," Kiprotich told this paper in an exclusive interview after Day One of the National Track and Field Championships in Namboole yesterday.

"I actually wanted to sit out this entire year. But instead, I have done many events," said the runner after dropping out the 10000m race won by Timothy Toroitich.

"Truthfully, I love doing things to perfection but I feel I am not ready for London and I have told Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF)." added the 2013 Moscow World marathon champion.

The 28-year-old had qualified for London after he finished second at the Hamburg Marathon in two hours, seven minutes and 31 seconds in Germany on April 23.

This was Kiprotich's third best time of his six-year marathon career, also the best of six qualified Ugandan runners for the 42km race in London.

Upon opting out, UAF chose Solomon Mutai, Robert Chemonges and Kipsiro in that order but the latter also rejected the call, meaning he has now not represented Uganda since the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

"I told UAF I am not ready," said Kipsiro after finishing second behind Toroitich. Kipsiro qualified for London after finishing fourth at the Ottawa Marathon in a new personal best of 2:10:49 in Canada on May 28.

"Marathon is about preparation. If you prepare well, you can perform. Between my last marathon (Ottawa) and London Worlds, there has not been enough time for my body to recover and prepare well," explained the three-time Commonwealth gold medallist.

"I have been struggling with a sharp pain from my left calf up to the head. Even here (Namboole), I only came to try test the body."

"It is unfortunate I still cannot represent my country since 2014 and it is painful. I have been speaking with. my manager (Ricky Simms) and he says I could run a marathon in October then maybe focus on the World Half-Marathon Championships and the Commonwealth Games next year," added Kipsiro.

With the pair out, Mutai, World bronze medallist in Beijing two years ago, Dusseldorf Marathon champion Chemonges and Alex Chesakit, who came second at the Castellon Marathon in Spain in February, will run in London.

Kipsiro career

Date of birth: September 2, 1986

Manager: Ricky Simms

Kit Sponsor: Adidas

Major Races: Half-Marathon, Marathon

Personal Best: Half Marathon (62:18), Marathon (2:15:48)

Kiprotich career

Date of Birth: February 27, 1989

Main Event: Half-Marathon, Marathon

Personal Best: 1:01.15 (Half-Marathon), 2:06.33 (Marathon)

Manager: Jurrie van der Velden

Twitter Handle: @Stephen42k

Kit Sponsor: Nike