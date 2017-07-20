Abuja — A major road construction by the federal government in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will impact four embassies in Nigeria, whose allotted plots of land are encroaching on the proposed main carriageway.

The Acting Director Engineering, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Shehu Hadi Ahmad, admitted this during an inspection tour of the Inner Southern Expressway (ISEX), by FCT Minister, Muhammed Musa Bello.

Ahmad, said the encroachment of the proposed track by plots already allocated to some embassies was one of the challenges toward the speedy completion of the Ring Road.

He said the affected plots had become an issue for the contractor, CGC Limited on the particular location.

It was gathered that the embassies are Malaysia, Thailand, Ghana and China. The plots are close to the UN office in Nigeria.

The road under construction would directly run behind the Diplomatic Drive that harbours the United States, Angolan, Canadian, Brazilian, Liberian, Chinese and Ghanaian Embassies, among others.

ISEX, also known as Goodluck Jonathan Expressway, is a carriage that runs from Galadimawa through Area 1, Area 2, the International Conference Centre and the Police Headquarters; down to the Villa Bridge before terminating at AYA Bridge as Inner Northern Expressway (INEX).

The road will substantially ease traffic gridlock in the capital and provide alternative route for Airport road users.

Aside, it will feature a 400 metres long flyover, which according to the FCT Minister, will resolve traffic in the environs when completed.

"Work has been going in this axis for the last few months without people noticing. By the time this road is completed, the entire sector right from Nyanya axis at AYA, over Villa Bridge, down to Police Headquarters, across the River State House, through CBN will link up the entire area to Galadimawa. It will open up traffic here and link up with a road traversing the Diplomatic centre as an underpass and burst out at the World Trade Centre, linking up with Abuja Metro Line," Bello said acompanied by CGC Limited MD, Ye Shuijin.

The minister said when all the several road under construction by different contractors are completed, the city will be connected.

One of the projects is the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX), which government is giving an overhaul.

The expansion and rehabilitation of Phase One of the project which is only 17 per cent completed is at the cost of N39.8 billion.

The contract was awarded to CGC by FCDA in December 2013 and the completion duration is 36 months.

The project starts from the Villa Roundabout to Apo Roundabout by Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway. The total length of the carriage is 6.7 km and subgrade width is 80 metres.

It is a four-way, 10-lane project which has service carriageway running parallel to the main carriageway.

The construction firm said 70 per cent of the outcrop rocks have been done, in addition to 31 per cent of the required culverts. Also 34 per cent of the geological survey has been done.

Four pedestrian bridges would be constructed on the route which would also have four interchange passages to allow the flow of traffic.

Some of the key works along the route would include the relocation of Dantata Yard by CBN Junction, to pave way for the extension of Muhammadu Buhari Road, which would now feature a Diamond Interchange.

The Shehu Shagari Way, which previously terminated at Deeper Life Junction, would now be fitted with a Trumpet Interchange carved into rock outcrops to allow commuters from Maitama, Garki and bound for Nyanya and Yakubu Gowon Crescent in Asokoro, easy traffic without having to stop at the traffic intersection.

The last interchange on the stretch would feature a three-quarter clover leaf interchange at the Ring Road at OSEX Junction (Apo), where Nnamdi Azikiwe Road begins.