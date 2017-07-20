Uganda: Rugby - Lady Cranes Coach Rwitare Demanding More Trial Games

Kampala — Leon Rwitare Lubambula is a relatively new name in the rugby coaching circles.

After all, he started his coaching journey seven years ago with the Rwanda youth teams (U-16 and U-19), before taking Uganda Christian University (UCU) as assistant coach.

Currently, Rwitare does much of his coaching duties in Jinja, where he is the head coach and director of rugby with Walukuba Rugby Football Club.

In April, he was chosen to deputize Edgar Lemerigar in handling the national women's team, the Lady Cranes.

His first task came on Saturday when he coached a select team of ladies in the curtain raiser for the Uganda-Tunisia Gold Cup game.

Like many Ugandans, Rwitare doesn't doubt the talent at his disposal. But he is crying out for more trial games for the ladies, who will be travelling to Tunisia in September for the Africa Women's 7s championship.

"It is a challenge for the ladies because they haven't been active. Their local season is very short and when it ends, everyone goes back home.

"Yes, we need many trial games, and at least one international friendly match. Much as we are trying to develop rugby at the grassroot level in different parts of the country, the lack of activity for the national teams kills the players' morale," he reasons.

Rwitare, who holds Level II certificates in coaching, strength and conditioning, believes Uganda can shock many teams in Tunisia, but that can only come when players get enough preparations.