20 July 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Rugby - Lady Cranes Coach Rwitare Demanding More Trial Games

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Swaib Raul Kanyike

Kampala — Leon Rwitare Lubambula is a relatively new name in the rugby coaching circles.

After all, he started his coaching journey seven years ago with the Rwanda youth teams (U-16 and U-19), before taking Uganda Christian University (UCU) as assistant coach.

Currently, Rwitare does much of his coaching duties in Jinja, where he is the head coach and director of rugby with Walukuba Rugby Football Club.

In April, he was chosen to deputize Edgar Lemerigar in handling the national women's team, the Lady Cranes.

His first task came on Saturday when he coached a select team of ladies in the curtain raiser for the Uganda-Tunisia Gold Cup game.

Like many Ugandans, Rwitare doesn't doubt the talent at his disposal. But he is crying out for more trial games for the ladies, who will be travelling to Tunisia in September for the Africa Women's 7s championship.

"It is a challenge for the ladies because they haven't been active. Their local season is very short and when it ends, everyone goes back home.

"Yes, we need many trial games, and at least one international friendly match. Much as we are trying to develop rugby at the grassroot level in different parts of the country, the lack of activity for the national teams kills the players' morale," he reasons.

Rwitare, who holds Level II certificates in coaching, strength and conditioning, believes Uganda can shock many teams in Tunisia, but that can only come when players get enough preparations.

Uganda

Cabinet Asks Public Service to Streamline Civil Servants Pay

A Cabinet meeting chaired by President Museveni yesterday tasked Public Service minister Wilson Muruli Mukasa to provide… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.