Uganda: Mulago Children Nutrition Ward Overwhelmed By Numbers

The children nutrition ward, commonly known as Mwana Mugimu, at the national referral hospital in Mulago is currently receiving more patients than it can handle.

While the ward, under the paediatrics department, has a capacity to admit 30 children, they now admit about ten patients each day. Every admitted patient spends at least three days at the facility.

The ward was established to treat malnutrition among children between the ages of 0-5 and conduct trainings for parents on proper feeding of their children.

Dr Esther Babirekere, the acting head of the ward, told journalists today that there is increasing pressure on staff because of the high numbers coming in every day.

She said they also register about 20 outpatient children on top of those admitted. The surge in numbers, Babirekere said, is caused by parents who do not want to breastfeed their children, poverty within the population, lack of knowledge on what to feed children and negligence.

"We have experts here but if we don't go out to the communities to transfer this knowledge to the people, it will be like we are doing nothing. People will continue flocking here in even worse conditions," Babirekere said.

She noted that parents usually bring their children for treatment only when conditions escalate. Malnutrition among children is caused by immediate and underlying factors including infections such as malaria and tuberculosis which cause children to lose appetite.

Currently, the department is no longer offering practice education to parents on how and what plants they should grow to keep a constant supply of nutrient-rich foods for their children.

"We have the strip of land to do that but we need resources to revive it. We need fertilizers, garden tools and attendants," she said.

Nile Breweries Uganda limited today delivered a Shs 15 million worth of foodstuffs package to the department which included milk, silver fish, eggs, beef and other nutrient-rich items.

NBL's Onapito Ekomoloit said that this was to mark the beginning of a long-term partnership with the department in their bid to extend a helping hand to the public.

"As Nile breweries, we do a lot of things like our motto states; above and beyond. We are not here to solve the problems of Mwana Mugimu, but to demonstrate a partnership that will be long term," he said.

Enock Kusasira, the Mulago hospital public relations officer, said the department still needs support since the demand for services offered here is going up.

"Government efforts are not enough. We need interventions from the public. We need support from different corporate companies," he said.