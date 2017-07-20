Uganda: No Need to Panic

column

The Cranes will need nothing but victory in their return leg against South Sudan this Saturday to advance to the final African Nations Championship (Chan) qualification round, reports JOHN VIANNEY NSIMBE.

The Cranes have never conceded an away goal in the Chan qualifiers since Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic was appointed coach back in May 2013.

But they have conceded twice at home in three fixtures. That is a statistic that will give South Sudan's Bright Stars hope that any scoring draw away from home, will put them in good stead.

Micho is not about to discount that fact because, as he pointed out, football is not always logical. But he said after Monday's training, that there is no need for his side to panic; they just need to collect their act and they will complete the job.

"We shot at South Sudan's goal 17 times, and had seven clear-cut goalscoring opportunities, including a controversially disallowed goal and a penalty saved. We were clearly on top of proceedings. We dominated, but it was one of those unlucky days," Micho said.

However, Micho does not think it can happen again. And because of that, he sees no need to pressurize the players. They put up a commendable performance, but only failed to score.

"I have emphasized it to the players to be calm and play with patience in the strategy we have been practicing, and they will find the necessary openings to score," Micho said.

The team has been working on ball management, to ensure that they dominate possession for as long as possible. Being at home, the crowd is expected to rally them, giving them the extra push, to press the opponent and keep them at bay.

That is what Micho expects from his side, to ensure that South Sudan does not get a sniff at Cranes goal. It was the case in Juba last Friday. But then, Micho believes sitting back is what will suit the visitors. Being the under-dogs in this tie, South Sudan are unlikely to play an open game.

Instead, South Sudan are expected to play on the counter. Micho has been preparing his charges to thwart that too. He said, "We have to be ready for anything. But most importantly, we cannot afford to undermine them, because we all know the nature of football, where teams considered small surprise the bigger ones."

Suggestions have been that maybe Micho will consider making some changes to his line-up for the second leg. But Micho said if he made wholesale changes, it would send a bad message: "People will think I am crazy and I do not know what I am doing. Only two to three changes could happen; or maybe none."

The Serbian tactician added that he cannot afford to change the complexion of his side because it can affect the cohesion. The biggest number of these players, Micho said, were the ones he used against Cape-Verde. Therefore, there is need for consistency, in order to build them into a formidable side.

CHAN QUALIFIER

Saturday@4pm:

Uganda v South Sudan