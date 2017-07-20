18 July 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane Travels to Dar es Salaam for SADC Ministerial Meeting

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane will travel to Dar es Salaam, United Republic of Tanzania, on Wednesday, 18 July 2017, where she will lead South Africa's delegation at the SADC Ministerial Committee of the Organ (MCO) on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

The MCO meeting is a statutory meeting held annually to consider the status of the implementation of SADC decisions and programmes of the Organ.

Among key issues that are on the agenda for the MCO are: Review of the Political and Security Situation in the Region; Implementation of the SADC Regional Counterterrorism Regional Counter Terrorism Strategy and Action Plan; Public Security Sector; Protocol on the Implementation of the Free Movement of People in the SADC Region; and the African Union Institutional Reform. The MCO is chaired by the Tanzanian Minister Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Mr Augustine Mahiga.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation

South Africa

Country Needs a Younger President - Trevor Manuel

Why must South Africa have a president double the age of the bulk of South Africans who are below 35, former finance… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.