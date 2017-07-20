South Africa: Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane Travels to Dar es Salaam for SADC Ministerial Meeting

press release

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane will travel to Dar es Salaam, United Republic of Tanzania, on Wednesday, 18 July 2017, where she will lead South Africa's delegation at the SADC Ministerial Committee of the Organ (MCO) on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

The MCO meeting is a statutory meeting held annually to consider the status of the implementation of SADC decisions and programmes of the Organ.

Among key issues that are on the agenda for the MCO are: Review of the Political and Security Situation in the Region; Implementation of the SADC Regional Counterterrorism Regional Counter Terrorism Strategy and Action Plan; Public Security Sector; Protocol on the Implementation of the Free Movement of People in the SADC Region; and the African Union Institutional Reform. The MCO is chaired by the Tanzanian Minister Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Mr Augustine Mahiga.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation