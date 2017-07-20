20 July 2017

South Africa: Pastor Ordered to Attend Sensitivity Training After Using K-Word

The Western Cape Equality Court has ruled that a pastor should attend four "sensitivity training sessions" after calling an individual used the k-word, the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said on Wednesday.

The court ruled on Friday that Trevor Kordom issue an apology and pay damages.

His licence as a lay preacher was suspended for a minimum of three months.

The SAHRC said in a statement that it welcomed the ruling.

Given increased reports of racially-fuelled confrontations between South Africans, such an order was essential in fostering the society envisioned by the Preamble of the Constitution, it said.

