Gaborone — Botswana can count on France in strengthening the positive bilateral relations.

Speaking on the occasion of the French National Day in Gaborone recently, the ambassador of France to Botswana, Mr Pierre Voillery said Botswana had shown maturity with many courageous stands on the international political stage, particularly for its support to the ICC, saying it showed the commitment Botswana has towards the spread of democratic values.

Ambassador Voillery said Botswana shared the same values of stability with France, and that his country would be pleased to cooperate with Botswana politically and economically.

He said France and Botswana diplomatic relations were now marked by the quality of cooperation in many fields, adding that it was the reason they strongly supported Botswana to open a diplomatic mission in Paris.

Ambassador Voillery said in his first seven months in Botswana, he was satisfied with the health of political ties between France and Botswana.

He further said that both the French government and business community were determined to work with Botswana, adding that it was shown by the recent visit of the French Members of Parliament and the organisation of the France-Botswana Business Forum last May.

Ambassador Voillery said the next step towards the reinforcement of economic links was to include small and medium sized companies, adding that he would gather the biggest French firms to expose the business opportunities in Botswana.

"We are also working on organising a French luxury week in Gaborone in autumn, and a week of promotion of Botswana in Paris that could happen early next year," he said

He said another area that could help develop the two countries economic relations was to sign an amendment to the convention between the two countries for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion.

He said the signing ceremony would be held at the end of July, and would take Botswana out of the list of non-cooperative states. He added that the agreement would also allow French investors to come to Botswana and help fund development projects in strategic areas.

Ambassador Voillery also said the French Embassy was willing to develop many other areas of cooperation, giving the example of the archaeological field. He said the showcasing of the Gcwihaba Caves in France as requested by President

Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama and the Minister of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism, Mr Tshekedi Khama could be made possible.

He also stated that a French archaeological team of researchers was preparing a study on the transition to Neolithic near Makgadikgadi Pans in partnership with Batswana scientists.

He noted that their cooperation extended to the military where the BDF and the French armed forces frequently organised training sessions.

Ambassador Voillery thanked the government for the land it provided for the new site of the Alliance Francaise as well as the sponsors that helped it.

He further revealed that Alliance Francaise was also committed to reviving the learning of French, adding that it has been working on putting together all the French teachers of Botswana so that they could exchange experiences and best practices.

For her part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr Pelonomi Venson Moitoi commended France for remaining resolute in the fight for cherished values of liberty, equality, democracy and good governance.

Dr Venson Moitoi also commended France for remaining resolute in the fight against terrorism and trans-national organised crime, saying France's active role in contributing towards peace, security and prosperity on the African continent was beyond any doubt.

She said she was satisfied that France continued to assist Botswana in the critical areas of education and scientific research, arts and culture, agriculture, military, finance and tourism, adding that the presence of French companies in

Botswana had also contributed towards Botswana's economic diversification efforts.

She expressed joy at the French tireless efforts in deepening the excellent relations between Botswana and France.

BOPA