Sudan: UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Meets Sudan's First VP and PM in Khartoum

Khartoum — The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Marta Ruedas, today met with the First Vice President and Prime Minister of Sudan, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh, at his office at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Khartoum.

A statement issued by the UN Information Centre in Khartoum today says that Ruedas and Saleh discussed a number of issues including the UN support for the implementation of sustainable development goals, linkage between humanitarian and development operations, the situation in Darfur and the UN role in supporting longer-term solutions, capacity development for state institutions, and the situation of South Sudanese refugees.

Saleh praised the UN role in Sudan and noted the significant progress made over the past few years. He also stressed the importance of joint collaboration and coordination in all areas of work between the two parties.

Ruedas affirmed the willingness of the UN for more collaboration based on the progress made by the Government of Sudan over the past years in establishing peace and a more developmental framework.