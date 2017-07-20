19 July 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: PFDJ Secretary Conducts Seminar

Asmara — Mr. Al-Amin Mohammed Seid, PFDJ Secretary, has conducted seminar for youth workers in Anseba region on national development programs as well as national and global issues.

In the course of the seminar conducted on 17 July at Hamelmalo College of Agriculture, Mr. Al-Amin gave extensive briefing on the contribution of Eritrean youth to national development endeavors and called for following the footsteps of previous generations.

The PFDJ Secretary said that external conspiracies against Eritrea have been foiled through the united and integrated resilience of the people and their leadership. He further noted that national development programs are youth-centered and hence their active participation is of paramount importance.

