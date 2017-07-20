20 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Uganda: Socialite Zari Hassan Loses her Mother After Short Illness

Photo: Zari/Instagram
Zari.
By Chad Kitundu

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan's mother has passed on after a short illness in a Kampala hospital.

According to media reports in Uganda, Halima Suleiman Hassan succumbed to kidney and heart problems. < p > Zari broke the news on Thursday morning in an Instagram post.

"It's with deep sorrow that my family and I announce the death of our lovely mother who passed on this morning. May her soul rest in peace, May Allah forgive you your sins and grant you Jana."

She added: "You will forever be loved our Old Sun, us as your kids were given the best from God as our mother. We appreciate all you did for us. We will forever cherish you Mama. Sleep well."

Her mother was hospitalised at Kampala ' s Nakesero Hospital due to heart complications and later transferred to the Intensive Care Unit.

Zari had shared a post asking fans to pray for her ailing mother.

Zari mother’s death comes just a few months after the burial of late Ivan Ssemwanga, whom she dumped for Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz.

