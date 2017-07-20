Kenya: Man on Police Terror Watch List Says He is Innocent

One of the men listed by police as suspects planning to stage terror attacks in the country has disassociated himself with the crime.

Salad Tari Gufu, 25, says he now fears for his life and has not been able to leave their home in Buruburu for fear of being killed or taken away by police since the statement was released.

STUDENT

"I am not involved in any terror activities and I am not armed like the police are saying. I am a student at the Moi University and I just completed my attachment waiting to resume my studies in September after the elections," Mr Salad said.

Police had placed a Sh 2million bounty on Salad, in the statement released on Wednesday and described him as a recruiter and a facilitator of terror network. They also said that he was out of the country and that his brother was trying to help him sneak back into the country, an allegation that he denied.

On Thursday morning, Salad that he had reported at a police station the Nation will not disclose for his safety and said he would later go to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations DCI Headquarters along Kiambu Road to set the records straight.

"I am a 4th year student pursuing a bachelor's degree in the faculty of education in Moi University (main campus), I am being suspected for a crime that I am not even capable of... . Salad wasn't, isn't and won't be a terrorist," he said in a post he made on Facebook.

RADICAL

In their statement, the police had said that Salad had opened a studio within Marsabit market secretly selling VCDs and DVDs of radical sheikhs who propagate Jihad.

"He is also affiliated to Mohammed Abdi Ali aka Abu Fidaa, an online Islamic State recruiter. Abu Fidaa was arrested before he could launch an Anthrax attack in Kenya in 2016," the statement sent to all newsrooms by the police said indicated.

Mr Salad asked the police to hear his story and said he feared being victimized or killed.

Asked whether he knew the reason he was being accused, Salad said he may have been set up by people he did not know.

On social media posts circulated widely on Facebook, Salad said he did not even know when they were made.

"The posts were made in 2013, when I had just cleared Form Four. I am ready to explain these to the police and I hope they listen to me. I will provide all the information they need because I am sure I am innocent," he said.