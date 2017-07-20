20 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 'Total Man' Nicholas Biwott to Be Buried Today

By Jeremiah Kiplang'at and Philemon Suter

Hundreds of dignitaries are expected to join residents at the home of former Cabinet Minister Nicholas Biwott in Keiyo South where he is set to be laid to rest on Thursday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto are among those expected to witness the last journey of one of the most prominent personalities in the Kanu regime.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich on Wednesday confirmed that the two Jubilee leasers would attend the burial ceremony at Maria Soti Secondary School before he is buried in his home at Toot village.

Mr Biwott, popularly known as 'Total Man', passed on in Nairobi on July 11 after a long illness.

On Wednesday, his three wives and children were introduced to hundreds, who turned up to view his body at Biwott Day Secondary School in Keiyo South ahead of his burial Thursday.

The three - Hannie Kiprono, Prof Margaret Kamar and Kalista Lessie - stood in front of the large crowd and held each other's hands and expressed their sadness at losing a man they said had taken good care of them.

Biwott had seven children - six daughters and a son - who were all introduced on Wednesday.

