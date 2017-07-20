20 July 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ogoni Cleanup - We've Engaged Illegal Oil Refiners - HYPREP

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Davies Iheamnachor

Port Har — The Hydrocarbon Pollution and Remediation Project, HYPREP, yesterday, disclosed that it has engaged illegal oil refiners in Ogoni communities of Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme Local Government Areas of Rivers State in the clean-up process.

Project Coordinator, HYPREP, Dr. Marvin Dekil, made the disclosure in Port Harcourt, while giving an account of the activities of the team within 100 days in office.

Dekil noted that artisanal refiners in the area have been engaged in the clean up so that they will not continue to impact on the area while the cleanup is going on.

He noted that when HYPREP met the illegal refiners that they (illegal refiners) promised to discontinue their activities that are harmful to the environment.

He said that several of the youths, who illegally refined oil have been engaged and retrained by the body to ensure that they were useful in the clean-up process.

"We met with the leadership of Ogoni ex-artisanal refiners. We had enlightened them about the project and they promised not to be involved in such activities again having received our message that the trade is harmful to their heath, the society and the environment. We gave them the task of the identifying the skill they would want us to train them on as an alternative source of livelihood for them."

Nigeria

Amnesty Accuses Cameroonian Military of 'Horrific Use of Torture'

Hundreds of Boko Haram suspects in Cameroon are being brutally tortured by security forces, Amnesty International said… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.