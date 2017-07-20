20 July 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: PDP Crisis Worsens As Sheriff's S-West Faction Joins Mega Party

By Ola Ajayi

Contrary to expectations that the problems facing the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are over following the Supreme Court judgment which recognised Ahmed Makarfi as the authentic National chairman, several members of the party in the South West who are loyal to the ousted National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alli Modu Sherif, have dumped the party for the new Mega Party of Nigeria, MPN.

The decision was taken yesterday at the party's office in Old Ife Road, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to the leader of the group, Mr Ebenezer Alabi, and the Director General, Omo Ilu Foundation, Otunba Leke Adekoya, the decision was taken because the Makarfi group did not show any magnanimity in victory but instead, they were taunting Ali Modu Sheriff group.

Alabi, who was the Ondo State Chairman for Sheriff's faction pointed accusing fingers at Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose and Senator Iyiola Omisore for their uncomplimentary remarks after the judgment.

He accused the duo of allegedly substituting names of members of state executive with their own supporters at the National Headquarters of the party in Abuja.

"The Makarfi group chose not to be magnanimous in victory. First, they talked about offering us amnesty as if we are militants. Recently, the Acting National Secretary also said he would not be surprised to see Sheriff join the All Progressives Congress, APC. While Governor Fayose while returning from Abuja, branched at Ikere-Ekiti where he addressed people, making reckless statements. It was a display of arrogance of the highest order," Alabi said.

In attendance at the yesterday's event were the Oyo State Coordinator of the Omo Ilu Foundation, Alhaji Kolawole Ibrahim, Chief Segun Odekunmi and Chief Mary Anjorin from Osun State.

Nigeria

