20 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sonko Ties With Kidero in New Tifa Popularity Opinion Poll

By Kennedy Kimanthi

Research firm Trends and Insights for Africa (Tifa) has released opinion poll results for Kirinyaga, Nairobi and Kilifi Counties.

In Nairobi County's governorship race, Jubilee candidate Mike Sonko Sonko has closed the popularity gap between him and ODM's Evans Kidero.

Mr Sonko now has a popularity rating of 44 per cent, tying with his closest challenger, Dr Evans Kidero, who also has a 44 per cent rating.

In another poll conducted by Tifa early July, Mr Sonko had a popularity rating of 43 per cent while Dr Kidero polled 44 per cent.

Unlike its poll conducted two weeks ago, Tifa increased the sample size to 2,122 from 826, Research Director Maggie Ireri said while releasing the opinion poll results.

Others in the Nairobi governorship race are independent candidates Peter Kenneth (4 per cent) and Miguna Miguna (1 per cent).

Another 7 per cent are undecided on the choice for governor.

NASA LEADS

At the same time, the Nasa coalition leads in popularity in Nairobi at 53 per cent while Jubilee's popularity stands at 38 per cent.

Nasa commands a lead in 12 sub-counties while Jubilee has considerable support in 4 sub-counties.

Mathare is a battleground between the two opposing alliances.

In the senatorial race, Jubilee's Johnson Sakaja commands 40 per cent popularity, followed by ODM's Edwin Sifuna at 24 per cent.

The opinion poll also shows that 33 per cent of Nairobi voters are still undecided on whom they should elect as senator.

In the woman rep race, ODM's Esther Passaris has a 50 per cent popularity rating, of 7 per cent from the last poll.

She is followed by Jubilee's Rachel Shebesh at 31 per cent, which is a 6 per cent rise since the last poll.

