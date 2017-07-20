20 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Chad Basin - We're Still Waiting Military Clearance to Resume Oil Search - NNPC

By Daniel Adugbo

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it is awaiting military permit to resume oil exploration activities in the Chad Basin.

The quest to strike oil in the Lake Chad suffered setbacks following suspension of seismic data gathering operations, due to insurgency in the region.

NNPC had announced in May that it would resume operations by July following improved security in the region.

Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, said at a two-day conference in Abuja yesterday that "We are just waiting for the final green light for us to go back there."

"We have to grow our reserves as we have had zero or little exploration for the past few years," Baru, represented by NNPC's Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power, Saidu Mohammed, said.

