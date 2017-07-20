20 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Why We Chose 9Mobile As Our New Name - CEO

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
An Etisalat Office
By Zakariyya Adaramola

Nigeria's most innovative telecommunications company, formerly known as Etisalat Nigeria, has launched its new brand identity - 9mobile, with the unveiling of a new name and logo.

With the migration to a new name and brand, 9mobile promises to sustain and continuously provide innovative and value-adding propositions which it has delivered since inception 9 years ago.

At a press briefing in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer, 9mobile, Boye Olusanya, said the new brand identity reflects the bold and creative attributes which the organisation shares with its valued subscribers. The vivacity of the brand will enable the company connect more with its subscribers especially the youth.

The telco said that the new name and brand is a deliberate representation and confirmation of its Nigerian heritage, 9ja-centricity, and another phase of its evolution over 9 years of operations in Nigeria. Although its name and brand changes, it assured its customers that the values on which it operates remain the same.

According to Olusanya, the new logo represents resilience and continuity, and also expresses the brand's thoughts about the future, particularly of digital technology and its continued impact on communication and human interactions. Being a number-themed logo, it reflects the network's futuristic slant. The colour green, both its light and dark variants, reflects vibrancy, dynamism, life, and youth as well as the brand's 'Nigerianness'.

More on This

9Mobile Open to New Investors, Says New CEO

The latest telecom brand, 9Mobile, has said it was open to new investors after dropping old brand name, Etisalat… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.