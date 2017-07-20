Nigeria: Why We Chose 9Mobile As Our New Name - CEO

Nigeria's most innovative telecommunications company, formerly known as Etisalat Nigeria, has launched its new brand identity - 9mobile, with the unveiling of a new name and logo.

With the migration to a new name and brand, 9mobile promises to sustain and continuously provide innovative and value-adding propositions which it has delivered since inception 9 years ago.

At a press briefing in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer, 9mobile, Boye Olusanya, said the new brand identity reflects the bold and creative attributes which the organisation shares with its valued subscribers. The vivacity of the brand will enable the company connect more with its subscribers especially the youth.

The telco said that the new name and brand is a deliberate representation and confirmation of its Nigerian heritage, 9ja-centricity, and another phase of its evolution over 9 years of operations in Nigeria. Although its name and brand changes, it assured its customers that the values on which it operates remain the same.

According to Olusanya, the new logo represents resilience and continuity, and also expresses the brand's thoughts about the future, particularly of digital technology and its continued impact on communication and human interactions. Being a number-themed logo, it reflects the network's futuristic slant. The colour green, both its light and dark variants, reflects vibrancy, dynamism, life, and youth as well as the brand's 'Nigerianness'.