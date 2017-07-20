20 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Judges Rule on IEBC Ballot Tender

By Abiud Ochieng

The appellate court is currently ruling on electoral commission's appeal against nullification of presidential ballots tender.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is fighting to salvage the tender awarded to Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing LLC of Dubai.

The commission is also seeking an order stopping implementation of the judgment until its appeal is heard and determined.

PUBLIC

High Court judges Joel Ngugi, George Odunga, and John Mativo made a finding that the commission had failed to engage in public participation while awarding the tender.

They directed IEBC to start the process afresh and come up with a framework for ensuring public participation.

In the papers filed at the Court of Appeal, IEBC argues that the judges made an error in law in finding that public participation is a mandatory precondition to direct procurement conducted as provided under the Public Procurement and Assets Disposal Act.

The commission is also dissatisfied with the order directing it to craft a programme of public participation to operationalise Article 10 of the Constitution.

NULLIFIED

"By the said finding, the judges were, in effect, directing IEBC to usurp Parliament's role of legislating," said the IEBC.

The commission said the judges erred when they assumed the constitutional function and autonomy of IEBC to set operational programmes including the timetable for procurement of election materials.

IEBC says the judgment split the tender in contravention of the procurement Act.

The Nasa legal team, led by Senator James Orengo, on Friday welcomed the ruling, describing it as historic, given that it was delivered on July 7, referred to as "Saba Saba".

Jubilee lawyer Fred Ngatia, however, said among questions they will be raising is whether the contract can be partially nullified.

