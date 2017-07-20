Gaborone — Chinese envoy to Botswana, Dr Yambo Zhao has underscored the significant and strategic partnership between China and Botswana.

Speaking about his role as an ambassador during a Chinese Embassy open day, cultural exchange and tour of the embassy by pupils from Saint Gabriel Primary School from Serowe and Kubung Primary School from Maun, said his country continued to assist Botswana to improve the livelihood of its people.

For example, he said every year Chinese government sponsored 60 Batswana students under the Chinese Government Scholarship to study in China and encouraged the pupils to study hard, so that they may in future benefit from the scholarship.

"If you can study in China, you will know the world and serve Botswana better," he said.

He spoke of Botswana and China's firm economic cooperation, noting that this year, his country donated US$1 million as emergency aid to Botswana in the aftermath of Dineo.

His role as an ambassador he said was to promote friendship, investment and trade relations between the two countries and their people. Dr Yambo said Botswana and China had strategic projects such as the North-South Water Career

Project while the cultural exchange between the two countries continued to solidify the firm relationship the two countries shared.

Kubung Primary School was adopted by Chinese Government, under the Adopt-A-School initiative and its pupils had paid a visit to the ambassador's residence.

BOPA