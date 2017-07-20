Kenya: Show More Hunger, Demands Gor Mahia Coach Kerr

New Gor Mahia tactician Dylan Kerr has called on his players to show more hunger on the pitch as they prepare to wrestle to league title from Tusker.

The Englishman took over the team early this month and started his reign with a 2-1 defeat to English Premier League side Everton in a friendly match in Dar es Salaam last week.

Kerr's next assignment will be against debutantes Nakumatt in a league match next weekend.

The team will not be involved in this weekend's GOtv Shield matches after being knocked out by Bandari in the round of 32.

"I want my players to have freedom to play, to show the identity when with the ball. I want them to have the ball even in difficult situations and not lose possession easily," said the former Simba SC tactician after watching his charges play to a goalless draw against National Super League side Wazito at Camp Toyoyo grounds on Wednesday.

"We've more than week before the next game. This is enough time to instil my philosophy. I want everybody to be on the same page. Everyone will get a chance but they have to show the hunger for it. They have to be hungry to meet the set goals. That's what I am challenging them to do."

Under Brazilian coach Jose Marcelo Ferreira, the team was using the 3-5-2 formation. Kerr hinted at changing the "demanding formation" that requires versatile players.

"I don't want to use the 3-5-2 formation. Normally, a new coach comes in with new ideas, new style of play. This takes time but we are comfortable playing with the back four."

"I have enough players. They just need to own the green jersey. I keep telling them, if you have the jersey 11 or 2, why give it to someone else? It's yours, you must show you deserve it with the chance you have."