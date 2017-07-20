Kenya: No Pictures at Bethuel Kiplagat Funeral Service in Nairobi

There will be no pictures or live coverage at the funeral service of former Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) chairman Bethuel Kiplagat.

The family of the late Kiplagat has said it wants privacy at the service scheduled to take place at St Marks Church, Westlands in Nairobi, starting 10am today.

FOOTAGE

"The family has requested for privacy during this difficult time and therefore no photography and or videography will be allowed at the service," the family said in a brief statement yesterday.

"However, footage of the service, his biography and pictures that capture his life and times will be shared with media houses immediately after the event."

Kiplagat died last Friday aged 80 at a Nairobi hospital after a long illness.

The late diplomat and Kenyan government official served as TJRC chairman from 2009 to November 2010.

TJRC

He resigned after coming under investigation for his alleged past human rights abuses, particularly over the 1984 Wagalla massacre.

He was reinstated as the TJRC chairperson in 2012 despite objections from other members of the commission.

Kiplagat served as Kenya's special envoy to the Somalia from 2003 to 2005 and headed the African Medical and Research Foundation board from 1991-2003.

Prior to that, he served under former President Daniel arap Moi for 13 years (1978-1991) as Kenya's envoy to France, high commissioner to Britain and Foreign PS.