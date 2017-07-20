Kenya Eye World Spot in Kigali Cup

The national men's volleyball team is expected in Kigali Thursday morning to compete in the CAVB Zone V World Championship qualifiers.

Kenya is among six eastern Africa nations that confirmed participation in this six-day tournament, which serves off at the Amahoro Indoor Arena on Saturday.

Others sides include hosts Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Burundi and South Sudan.

Speaking to Nation Sport in Nairobi on Wednesday moments before the team embarked on the 750km road trip to the Rwandan capital, team manager Ishamel Chege said the side's primary target was to finish in the top two positions and ensure qualification to the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt come October.

The winning and second placed sides at the Nations Cup will in turn grace the World Championship set to be co-hosted in Bulgaria and Italy next year.

"Of course we are aiming to play at the World Championship but the primary target is to feature at the Cup of Nations and do well," said Chege.

TARGET

"To achieve that we need to win at least four of our five games in Rwanda."

Newly appointed coach Moses Epoloto (above), who is also attached to top tier side General Service Unit will lead the side, assisted by Kenya Prisons assistant trainer Paul Muthinja.

Kenya Prisons attacker Jairus Bett will captain the side.

Brian Meli, Kevin Maiyo, Cornelious Kirwa, Bonifentry Wekesa, Linus Sang, Hudson Wanyama and former Japan-based attacker Milcah Chemos are also part of the team.

Epoloto, who has handled the national men's team before, added that they were eager to mete out revenge having lost to Rwanda at the same venue during the 2017 Africa Games qualifiers two weeks ago.

KENYA SQUAD

Brian Meli (captain), Kevin Maiyo, Rodgers Kipkurui, Cornelious Rotich, Linus Sang, Hudson Wanyama, Cornelious Kirwa, Bonifentry Wekesa, Nicholas Matui, Micheal Chemos, Sila Kipruto, Salim Juma and Noah Bett, Moses Epoloto (head coach), Paul Muthinja (assistant coach), Ishmael Chege (team manager)