Burundi: Security Is Well Ensured On Burundi Borders, Say MPs

During the plenary session at the National Assembly where the ministers of Public Security and Defense were invited to throw light on security related issues, they say security is ensured throughout the Burundian territory.

After the on-site visits conducted in all Burundi provinces, police and army regions from 15-17June and from 4-6 July respectively , MPs confirm that security is well ensured. "Cases of security destabilization are often related to land conflicts, drunkenness, prostitution... " says Venant Hatungimana, Deputy President of the commission of Defense and Security at the National Assembly.

On borders, he says security is disrupted by the theft of cows and people who are arrested claiming they are going to look for jobs in Tanzania but with a hidden agenda. "Some of the cases include people arrested or killed while trying to exploit illegal mineral resources in Mabayi Commune of Cibitoke western province or simply fishermen", he says. For him, it is important to renew equipment used to ensure security on borders.

Emmanuel Ntahomvukiye, Minister of Defense, says Burundi will wait until relations between Burundi and Rwanda improve to handle the issue. "We are aware of the challenges. Some Burundians who were not armed have been killed while trying to cross the border", he says. He believes that Rwanda officials should also care about Burundians and avoid any act that would destabilize security in Burundi.

Relationships between Burundi and other neighboring countries (DRC and Tanzania) are good except Rwanda. The government accuses the latter of sheltering those who destabilize its internal security