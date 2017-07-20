Zambia: Sata's Book Hits Shelf of All Major Book World Stores in Zambia

book review

NOTICE: Passion Indelible: Michael Chilufya Sata book is finally in all leading Book World Stores and Grey Matter Books at East Park Mall. Get a Copy @ only K200.

BELOW IS THE SYNOPSIS OF WHAT READERS CAN LOOK OUT FOR

To some he was a father, a friend, a nationalist dedicated to service; to others a ruthless venomous viper, an enigma, a shrewd populist politician.

Yet in all his giving and misgivings, it is irrefutable even by his adversaries that he was a very passionate and determined man whose shadow left an indelible and relentless mark.

Raised as a commoner in the peripherals of Zambia's elusive egalitarian society, he sprouts like a weed by the wayside that grows fruits to be enjoyed by many.

He fell in love with the nation but before the nation could fall in love with him, he had traversed a path full of disappointments and setbacks whose pilgrimage makes the frame of this book. His farewell words-'cry for yourself, do not cry for me'-

In all his life time he kept knocking and asking until even the most unlikely of doors opened and thus enshrined his name in the book of Zambia's political reckonings as one who walked the talk.

He will forever be remembered as Zambia's fifth Republican President who rose from the ashes every time he failed until he conquered.

Authors: Kasonde Mwenda C and Mubanga B. Sata