Cameroon: Visiting AfDB President - Hectic Farewell Marks Departure

Plan to support agricultural industrialisation was also disclosed during the short stay in Douala.

Akinwumi Ayodeji Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group (AFDB), who was on a three-day official working visit to Cameroon's capital Yaounde, was in Douala Tuesday July 18. On hand to welcome the august guest who was on his way to Rwanda through Douala was the Secretary General in the Littoral Governor's Office, Thierry Kin-Nou Nana, Head of Protocol and Consular Services of the Ministry of External Relations in Douala, Donacier Mebouogue, who deployed a delegation of other local administrative authorities to wait at the entrance to Douala from Yaounde.

The convoy arrived the Douala International Airport at about 3:30pm. Before his departure at about 5pm on board Rwand Air, the 11-man visiting delegation exchanged with local authorities. At the end of the visit, Mr. Akinwumi Ayodeji Adesina underscored the balanced sheet of the visit: "I was received in audience by President Paul Biya. The meeting with the President was great. We discussed how to develop strategies for development and employment. We will continue to finance projects in Cameroon. We will finance energy projects, Sonara, Kribi deep seaport and agriculture as a part of plans to accelerate the development of Cameroon. The AFDB will invest 150 million dollars in projects of which much is (FCFA 35 billion) being invested on the Lom-Pangar as well as the Nachtigal project. We will strongly support agricultural industrialisation. Development is about scoring goals. We also want to score a lot of development goals in the area of football with the support of the President of Cameroon and AFDB."

Both parties also revisited AFDB funded projects including the roads to link Cameroon to Nigeria through Enugu, the road linking Cameroon to Chad and also the road linking Cameroon to Congo. The AFDB currently has an investment of about 1.5 billion dollars for about 22 projects in Cameroon.