Cameroon: Douala - Accident Claims Life

Silas Thomas, a commercial motorcycle rider, died following a clash between two commercial motorcycles at Bois des Singes Sunday. Eyewitnesses say the accident occurred at about 6pm Sunday beside the cemetery. The victim was riding into the tarred road from the esplanade of a nearby Mosque when another motorcycle taxi from Bonapriso jammed into it. Silas is said to have died on the spot while the other motorcycle rider and his passenger are barely surviving in one of the local hospitals. This is the third time in a space of two weeks fatal accidents is taking place on the stretch.

