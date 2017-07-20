Cameroon: Rain Storms Hit Douala

Several materials are damaged as floods frequently cover most parts of the city.

Most offices, workshops and marketplaces remain unaccessed in several neighbourhoods of the economic capital once there is a stormy downpour. Residential neighbourhoods like Mambanda, Ngangue, Makepe Missoke, and Cité des Palmiers are among the most vulnerable suffering material damages as flood waters sweep into homes. Following July 3, 2017, rainstorm, wooden residential structures were destroyed and kitchen utensils in certain areas carried away in flood water. Furthermore, most of Douala's commercial neighbourhood, Akwa, was covered by flood water but some makeshift structures were damaged or pushed down by the stormy downpour that began at about 4am and stopped at about 1pm.

Although most businesses did not function until at times late in the afternoon some city dwellers tried to brave the condition with umbrellas, raincoats and rain boats. To residents of the administrative headquarters of Bonanjo such floods in the past are known to ground government business.

The inhabitants of flood prone areas of Makepe Missoke, Ngangue and Akwa Nord are used to suffering the brunt of every flood event. Most often household properties like parlour chairs, mattresses, and electrical gadgets were destroyed but sometimes a few deaths were registered.

Usually, a kind of "state of emergency" is assumed in affected parts of the city as it was July 3, 2017. This followed the harsh winds and rains that thrashed across the neighbourhoods shutting down roads, flooding streets, and downing homes. Following a door-to-door assessment of some homes, the flood event destroyed mostly internal properties and a few wooden structures where squatters lived. But there are real fears among residents given that homes built on major culverts still block the flow of rain water.