Cameroon: Yaounde - Five Senior Military Officials Take Command

The presiding Minister of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo prescribed commitment, patriotism, collaboration and synergy as they carry out their respective duties.

Cameroon's defence and security forces in the First Combined Military Region (RMIA 1) that covers the Centre, South and East Regions now have a new impetus in work as some of the officials appointed by President Paul Biya on June 29, 2017 are already at work. Five of the senior officials were commissioned into their functions in a colourful but solemn ceremony at the ceremonial grounds of the Headquarters Brigade in Yaounde on July 18, 2017 presided at by the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo.

The senior military officials included the new Commander of the First Combined Military Region, Brigadier- General Ezo'o Mvondo Simon, new Commander of the First Gendarmerie Region, Brigadier-General Housseini Djibo and the Commander of the Headquarters Brigade, Brigadier-General Nka Valère. These three officials were commissioned into their duties by the Defence Minister Joseph Beti Assomo. After taking command, Brigadier-General Ezo'o Mvondo Simon, Commander of RMIA 1 commissioned the new Commander of the First Military Sector Colonel Ayukeba Benedict into his functions. The Commander of the Military Schools and Training Centres, Major General Philippe Mpay on his part commissioned into his functions the new Commander of the Combined Arms Services Military Academy (EMIA), Colonel Onana Mbarga Oscar.

The new senior military officials begin the second day of work today fully aware of the expectations of hierarchy and the missions of their respective areas of command. This is because Minister Beti Assomo after the commissioning rituals gave them general and specific instructions whose ultimate goal is to keep and guarantee peace, security, safety and the country's territorial integrity. For them to succeed, the Minister said, they have to work with commitment, be patriotic, give priority to horizontal and vertical collaboration, work in synergy with other defence and security forces, raise the morale of troops under their command and avoid discord of any form. After singling out each official and giving instructions taking into account the specific area of command, Mr Beti Assomo assured all of them of the constant support of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Paul Biya, the entire military hierarchy for them to effectively carry out their responsibilities. He urged them to serve the army and the entire nation with loyalty and fidelity. A minute a silence was also observed in honour of the missing 34 persons from the BIR Logistics vessel that capsized offshore the coast of Debunsha on July 16, 2017.

