Anne Waiguru is ahead of Martha Karua in the Kirinyaga gubernatorial race with 20 percentage points, the latest TIFA poll shows.

The poll shows Ms Waiguru has 55 per cent approval rating against Ms Karua's 35 per cent.

Ms Waiguru's popularity seems to be linked to the popularity Jubilee Party enjoys in the county.

The Uhuru Kenyatta party enjoys 95 per cent support while Ms Karua's Narc-Kenya has a paltry two percent.

More follows.