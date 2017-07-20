19 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmud Briefed On Peace Efforts in Blue Nile State

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, the National Congress Deputy Chairman for Party Affairs, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud Hammed was briefed, Wednesday, on the efforts being exerted by the Government of the Blue Nile State to strengthen peace and security in the state and the realization of durable peace in cooperation with the armed movement which splitter from the People's Movement(North Sector) led by Mohammed Younis Babiker.

This came when Engineer, Hammed met, at his office, the Wali (governor) of the Blue Nile State, Hussein Yassin and a number of leaderships of Younis movement.

Yassin said the delegation briefed the NC official on the joint efforts exerted by the two parties to maintain security and stability in the state.

Sudan

Cholera Now in 12 States of Sudan

On Monday in Khartoum the Health Minister Bahar Idris Abugarda announced the spread of 'watery diarrhoea' in 12 states… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.