Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmud Briefed On Peace Efforts in Blue Nile State

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, the National Congress Deputy Chairman for Party Affairs, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud Hammed was briefed, Wednesday, on the efforts being exerted by the Government of the Blue Nile State to strengthen peace and security in the state and the realization of durable peace in cooperation with the armed movement which splitter from the People's Movement(North Sector) led by Mohammed Younis Babiker.

This came when Engineer, Hammed met, at his office, the Wali (governor) of the Blue Nile State, Hussein Yassin and a number of leaderships of Younis movement.

Yassin said the delegation briefed the NC official on the joint efforts exerted by the two parties to maintain security and stability in the state.