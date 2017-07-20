19 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Calls On Authorities to Facilitate Delivery of Ethiopian Goods Via Sudanese Ports

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman has directed the authorities concerned to facilitate procedures of delivery of the Ethiopian goods through the Sudanese ports.

Hassabo who chaired, Wednesday, the meeting of the Sudanese-Ethiopian Committee has affirmed the dealing through one window-system for import and export procedures, in Port sudan besides, the transit fees in high ways and the development of the economic relations in the light of the agreements signed by the two countries.

The Wali (governor) of the Red Sea State, Ali Ahmed Hammed the meeting, also, discussed transport of the Ethiopian pilgrims via Port Sudan ports.

