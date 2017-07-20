Violence against Zimbabwe's main opposition party has scaled ahead of next year's general election, with attacks on two party leaders reported on Wednesday.

Elias Mudzuri, vice president for Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), had a bar he owned burned down, while the house of another party leader was attacked by gunmen.

Wilton Njanjasi, said that unknown gunmen opened fire at his house damaging its wall and windows, though no injuries were reported.

"The gunmen first ambushed guards at a car park near my house. Another group of men attacked my house breaking down the wall and gaining access into the yard," he told Anadolu Agency.

"They tried to gain access into the main house by breaking all the windows and doors but failed due to the strong security system in place," he added.

Early Wednesday morning, unknown attackers torched a bar owned by Mudzuri.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, his son Vengesai Mudzuri said: "Unknown men in a car without a number plate broke into the premises and torched it. By the time the guards noticed the bar was already on fire."

The bar has been burnt to ashes.

Last week, an official truck of the party was torched.

The attacks are believed to be politically motivated raising fears the 2018 elections campaign could be violent.

Obert Gutu, spokesperson for the party, accuses the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) for the attacks.

"Our conclusion is that Zanu PF has done all this, as the country approaches the make or break 2018 elections," Obert Gutu said.

Ignatious Chombo, the home minister, could not be reached for comment as he was in a Cabinet meeting.

Last week, Chombo rubbished the allegations when he appeared on state television and said: "The attacks are being orchestrated by MDC in a bid to draw international attention."

Police spokesperson Charity Charamba also refused to comment on the issue.

The Zanu PF party has ruled the southern African country since its independence in 1980. Zimbabwe's nonagenarian President Robert Mugabe will stand for re-election in 2018.

The country is expected to hold elections in July or August next year.

