20 July 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Arrest Former Farm Workers and Recover Firearms Stolen From the Farm

The determination and relentless efforts by members of the Lephalale Detective Task Team and Bela Bela Tracking Team led to a major breakthrough when four suspects were nabbed within weeks after committing Housebreaking and Theft at Speculate Farm in Tomburke policing area. Four firearms stolen during the housebreaking were all recovered.

The incident took place on the weekend of 08 and 09 July 2017 when the suspects, who were thought to be three at the time, went to Speculate farm, broke into the house and stole a number of items, including firearms. The Task team was soon established and promptly started following up some leads which led to the recovery of an Isuzu D/cab bakkie and four plasma TV's that were stolen from the farm.

It appeared at the time of the housebreaking that the owner was not at home. The suspects used what appeared to be a grinder to cut the safe and took undisclosed amount of US dollars and firearms.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 50 were arrested by members of the Task Team during the Crime Intelligence led operation. The suspects, who were all employed at the said farm, were al arrested in Modimolle at Phagameng Township.

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba commended all members involved for spending sleepless nights to track down the suspects.

The suspects will soon appear in Tom Burke magistrate court.

