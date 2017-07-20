Zambia's under-17 set off on an early flight to Mauritius for the regional COSAFA tournament kicking off tomorrow.

The team left this morning and is expected to connect via South Africa to the Indian Ocean island.

The Zambia U-17 National Team is off to Mauritius for the 2017 Cosafa Castle Cup championship.

Coach Numba Mumamba's side will open its Cosafa account on Friday with a tie against Madagascar at 15:30 hours.

Mumamba said the lads were ready for the challenge and would aim to lift the trophy.

"The boys are ready for the tournament. We have prepared well and I think looking at the seriousness they have put we should be able to go all the way," he said.

Mumamba said that after last year's disqualification the technical bench had ensured that they followed the tournament regulations strictly.

The 20 member squad will make a stop over at Oliver Tambo International Airport before connecting to Mauritius.

Zambia is in Group B alongside South Africa, Madagascar and Mozambique.