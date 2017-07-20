20 July 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia/Mauritius: Zambia Under-17 Off to Mauritius

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Clement Malambo

Zambia's under-17 set off on an early flight to Mauritius for the regional COSAFA tournament kicking off tomorrow.

The team left this morning and is expected to connect via South Africa to the Indian Ocean island.

READ THE FULL REPORT COMPILED BY FAZ

The Zambia U-17 National Team is off to Mauritius for the 2017 Cosafa Castle Cup championship.

Coach Numba Mumamba's side will open its Cosafa account on Friday with a tie against Madagascar at 15:30 hours.

Mumamba said the lads were ready for the challenge and would aim to lift the trophy.

"The boys are ready for the tournament. We have prepared well and I think looking at the seriousness they have put we should be able to go all the way," he said.

Mumamba said that after last year's disqualification the technical bench had ensured that they followed the tournament regulations strictly.

The 20 member squad will make a stop over at Oliver Tambo International Airport before connecting to Mauritius.

Zambia is in Group B alongside South Africa, Madagascar and Mozambique.

Zambia

Opposition Recruits Members As Young As 14-Years Old

Opposition party leader Chilufya Tayali has launched an aggressive party recruitment drive opening membership to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.