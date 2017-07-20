Premium still water brand Quench has joined Standard Bank's "Be More" race as the official refreshment partner of the July 30 marathon.

Announcing the partnership Marketing Director, Gwynyth Mchiela said as a race partner, the company will provide over 150 cases of its premium water brand Quench for race participants

"Our water, Quench will be available to ensure that all participants and stakeholders involved rehydrate throughout the duration of the race. We will also bring event support such as cooling equipment and personnel to serve participants at 8 Quench refreshment points which will be set up along the track. Quench is the perfect complement for participants who will need to rehydrate and remain fresh during the Be More Race," she said.

On the key message for the day, Mchiela highlights the importance for participants, health-wise, of staying hydrated at all times, most especially during the actual race. We want to encourage participants to rehydrate with Quench during the course of this activity so that they are refreshed and revitalized.

Standard Bank Head of Marketing Thoko Unyolo said the bank is grateful for the support that Quench has offered through the partnership. "We are excited to welcome Quench into the race. We look forward to a long-term partnership with Be More race and girl child education," she said. .

The "Be More Race" aims to become an annual signature event on the race calendar in Malawi, combining scenic adventure through iconic and landmark sites of the country as well as drawing attention to wellness.