20 July 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Woman Bashes Husband's Lover - in Court for Attempted Murder

Harare — An Epworth lady is battling for her life after she was bashed by an elderly woman who accused her of having an adulterous affair with her husband.

The accused, Dainess Notias, aged 58, appeared before magistrate Josephine Sande charged with attempted murder.

She was remanded in custody and advised to approach the High Court for bail.

The incident reportedly occurred on July 16 this year, when Notia saw the unnamed woman standing by her gate. It is alleged the love rivals had recently argued over the alleged affair.

Court heard that Notia approached her husband's supposed girlfriend and started assaulting her with open hands and a log before.

She reportedly picked some unidentified weapon and struck the victim on the head. Court heard that she teamed up with a niece who is currently on the run.

The victim sustained a deep cut on her head and was rushed to Parirenyatwa hospital where she is being treated in the intensive care unit.

Prosecutor Sebastin Muitizirwa appeared for the State.

