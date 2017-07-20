South Africa: Milnerton Cluster Task Team Arrests Business Robbery Suspects

press release

In pursuit of our mission to ensure that offenders are brought to book, vigilant Milnerton Cluster Task Team members arrested five suspects on outstanding warrants of arrests.

On Tuesday, 18 July 2017 at approximately 16:30 one unknown male entered a business premises in Range Road, Blackheath. He pointed an employee with a firearm and opened the gate for his three accomplices, who drove to the parking area near the entrance. The suspects demanded cash and cell phones from the employees. They then fled the scene with cash, cell phones and a watch, in a silver in colour Honda.

After viewing video footage, a number plate could be seen and this was communicated with all other police vehicles.

The following day, Wednesday, 19 July 2017 at approximately 10:00 members of the Milnerton Cluster Task Team were busy with patrols in Racecourse Road, when they observed a vehicle fitting the description of the vehicle involved in the business robbery. There were five occupants inside the silver Honda. The officers reacted with caution and summoned the driver to pull to the side of the road. This instruction was complied with.

The occupants were taken to Milnerton Police Station for questioning. When the registration number was tested, it was revealed that it did not belong to this particular car. The actual number plate was discovered inside the vehicle. Unfortunately, none of the stolen property, or the firearm were recovered. When the suspects were profiled, it was also determined that they could be linked to other cases and outstanding warrants for arrest.

The five men, aged between 26 and 35 years all reside in Delft and will appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Friday, 21 July 2017.