20 July 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: MCP Rejects Mutharika's Jab On Chakwera Being 'Judas Iscariot' Who Has Sold Party At K200mil

By Owen Khamula

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has rejected President Peter Mutharika claims linking their party leader Reverend Lazarus Chakwera to a Biblical story, accusing him of selling the MCP to Sidik Mia at K200 million.

Mutharika said this on Monday as he drove from Blaantyre to Lilongwe, the day he turned 77 years old.

"The MCP supporters should be weary, should be careful. Chakwera has received money from Mia amounting to K200 million," said the President.

Mutharika alleged that whatever was left of MCP had been sold out at a price of MK200 million, the same way Jesus Christ was sold by Judas.

"MCP leadership is now under the armpits of a business man from Chikhwawa, and People's Party's leader left the country for America a very long time ago. DPP is now officially the last standing party ahead of the forthcoming 2019 polls," he said.

On Saturday, the MCP officially received in its fold Mia, Ken Kandodo, Halima Daudi, Ulemu Chilapondwa, among other former cabinet ministers in Peoples Party aadministration. However, spokesperson for MCP Eisenhower Mkaka laughed off Mutharika's allegations, saying he is demeaning the high office of the Head of State.

"A person of high calibre like him cannot go on podium and say things without evidence, that is dangerous," said Mkaka.

Mutharika also lambasted Chakwera for saying the President has failed to develop Malawi, saying development is a gradual process.

He is maintained Lake Malawi belongs to Malawi and he woud not surrender even an inch of the waters to Tanzania.

