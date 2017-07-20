South Africa: North West Office of the Premier On Inaugural Saamtrek-Saamwerk Panel Discussion

press release

Premier Supra Mahumapelo hosts successful Inaugural Saamtrek-Saamwerk Panel Discussion

Premier Supra Mahumapelo has once again unpacked the vision of the fifth administration through the Inaugural Saamtrek-Saamwerk Panel Discussion which was lauded as a successful platform for key stakeholders to engage with the provincial government leaders on the strategic direction the province is taking.

The panel discussion which was hosted at North West University Campus was amongst others attended by academics, analysts, MEC's, Mayors, civil society groups and trade unions who participated in the provincial strategy of Rebranding, Repositioning and Renewal of the province.

According to Premier Mahumapelo Rebranding represents current challenges that are faced on the ground which offer the provincial government an opportunity to rebrand, while Repositioning is about the service delivery interventions the government is doing to rescue the situation and Renewal being the ideal provision of services.

"Our province is still faced with many challenges that we have acknowledged hence we want to Rebrand. Each challenge give us an opportunity to Rebrand, Interventions that we are making are Repositioning and provision of services such as additional water by building new water infrastructure as per our plans, it's a Renewal opportunity.

Through the provincial strategy of Rebranding, Repositioning and Renewal the provincial government is implementing the National Development Plan through the five concretes namely Agriculture, Culture and Tourism - ACT, Villages, Township and Small Dorpies - VTSD, Reconciliation, Healing and Renewal - RHR, Setsokotsane and Saamwerk-Saamtrek.

Premier Mahumapelo said to ensure the successful implementation of National Development Plan they had to consider the rural character of Bokone Bophirima province.

"Provinces are not the same and after considering the characteristics of our rural province, there was a need to localize our approach in implementing the National Development Plan, hence we came up with five concretes"

Through the first concrete, which is the ACT, the provincial government has set out to transform, support and grow these sectors to become the economic drivers of the province.

"Orkney and Klerksdorp used to boom due to the mining of gold. There are little activities in these towns because gold is no more. In the near future the platinum reserves in the platinum belt will be exhausted."

However Agriculture, Culture and Tourism sectors will forever be there. People must eat every day, you can't separate our diverse people and their culture and tourism will forever be there because we have tourist's attraction sites and facilities" remarked Mahumapelo who believes mining should be used to as a strategic tributary to fund ACT sectors.

Through VTSD the province is intending to empower and grow the local economy.

"We must empower the periphery of the province because they are the marginalized and are poverty stricken. We have said 70% of government spending will be directed to this areas to empower and boost their local economies" added Mahumapelo.

Through Reconciliation, Healing and Renewal the province is contributing towards healing the divisions of the past and create a non racial, now sexist and a democratic Bokone Bophirima as guided by the constitution while through Setsokotsane is making collaborated efforts through all government departments to speed up service delivery to our people.

AFri-Forum was amongst civil society groups which participated in the discussions and they welcomed the presentation and committed to working with the Office Of the Premier on issues of common agreement.

Premier province has resolved to host similar discussions every six months.

