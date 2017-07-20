Zimbabwe: Ministers in Fresh Farm Invasions

Marondera — Government ministers, Tabitha Kanengoni-Malinga and Edgar Mbwembwe, have been dragged to the High Court by two white farmers seeking protection after the politicians ordered them off their properties.

The ruling Zanu PF officials are claiming to be the new owners of the farms.

Kanengoni is the minister of state in Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko's office while Edgar Mbwembwe is the foreign affairs deputy minister. The two are reported to have grabbed two farms owned by brothers, David Worswick and Stephen Worswick.

In his urgent court application, David is challenging the decision by the lands minister, Douglas Mombeshora, to allocate his 400-hectare Argosy Farm to Kanengoni. He described the move by Mombeshora as "illegal".

"It is hereby declared that the offer letter issued to the first defendant (Kanengoni-Malinga), be and is hereby declared unlawful and wrongful and accordingly set aside", David says in his court papers."

He said the decision by Mombeshora to deny him an offer letter for the farm was "unlawful and wrongful".

In the court papers, David says Kanengoni had recently approached him and claimed the state had acquired his land and offered it to her. She then threatened to evict him from the farm if he failed to vacate on his own.

David says he is failing to understand why the government grabbed his land after the greater part of the original farm was compulsorily acquired during the controversial land redistribution exercise.

The farmer said back in 2002, the now late governor for Mashonaland East, David Karimanzira, asked him to surrender most of his land to the government.

Some years later, Karimanzira's successor, Aeneas Chigwedere, ordered for a further downsizing of the farm, leaving David Worswick with 400ha. At that time, the government pledged to issue him with an offer letter, but it failed to do so.

Meanwhile, in a separate matter before the High Court, Stephen Worswick, is also seeking a protection order to stop Mbwembwe from grabbing his Chipunga Farm in Marondera.

Stephen, in his court papers, says earlier this month, Mbwembwe gave him a 24-hour ultimatum to leave his farm before threatening to shoot him if he refused.

He said Mbwembwe, with some hired drunk youths, stormed his farm and tried to evict him without a court order in what the youths called 'jambanja' style.

Mbwembwe is alleged to have told Stephen that he did not take orders from the courts.

"The respondent (Mbwembwe) brought a truck full of youths, who were drunk and hired to cause commotion and chaos at the farm," Stephen's court papers read adding that he now lived in fear following the death threats.

The two court applications are yet to be set down for hearing.

The latest wave of farm invasions come after threats by President Robert Mugabe at a Zanu PF rally in Marondera that his government would repossess all the remaining white-owned farms in Mashonaland East and distribute them to landless party youths.