South Africa: Parkweg Detectives Arrest Wanted Suspect

press release

Parkweg detective has put a net on a 23-year-old Bloemfontein man who had been sought and wanted for the alleged murder of his friend and for 12 months been on run and evading the arrest.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday in Phahameng location in Mangaung after the investigating officer received tip-off of his whereabouts from the public.

According to information the suspect had a vicious argument with his friend at one of the local liquor outlets in the Bfn City Centre in July last year. During the confrontation the suspect charged at the victim and stabbed him several times in the upper body. Since then the suspect escaped until he was arrested yesterday.

