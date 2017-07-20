South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested in Tweespruit for Dealing in Dagga

Why must South Africa have a president double the age of the bulk of South Africans who are below 35, former finance… Read more »

On Wednesday 19 July 2017 at 09:00. FCS members from Ladybrand were driving on N8 road from Ladybrand between Tweespruit. They spotted a Toyota Conquest reg.no BXH796FS parked on the side of the road. They stopped their car and noticed two males sitting in the car and acting suspicious. Upon searching the car they found three big bags containing dagga. Inside each bag was two 50 kg bags containing dagga. Two suspects aged between 24 and 26 were apprehended. Dagga weighing 58 kilograms and the vehicle were confiscated. Both the suspects are from Thaba Nchu will appear before Ladybrand Magistrate Court soon on charges of dealing in dagga.

